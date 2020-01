Sometimes it's more science than speed in a rollover crash

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two vehicle crash about 9:10 AM Wednesday morning downtown Joplin. The t-bone crash isn’t thought to be high speed it’s more the angle of the impact.

The adult male driver of the pickup was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Monday morning there was a rollover crash near 2nd and Pearl just off Downtown. That crash involved a car hitting a parked car. However today this is quite different.

