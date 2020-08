JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 12:30 PM Sunday morning tipsters alerted JoplinNewsFirst of a pickup truck crash rollover near 10th and South Joplin.

Joplin Police Department officers in the scene told us it was a non-injury crash.

The driver was traveling southbound in the right lane of South Joplin and struck the right wheels with the posts that protect the railroad crossing signal.

Appleton Wrecker set them vehicle upright and removed it from the crash scene.