Pickup rear ends tractor trailer hauling sand; Actual radio audio of dispatch to crash scene

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — About 11:30 AM Monday emergency services were alerted to a vehicle crash on US-65 in Taney County, just north of 265.

LISTEN TO THE ACTUAL RADIO AUDIO OF DISPATCH AND ARRIVAL OF VARIOUS AGENCIES TO THE CRASH AND INITIAL DESCRIPTIONS.
TANEY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DISPATCH TO CRASH SCENE (EDITED FOR TIME) COURTESEY BROADCASTIFY.

“Volunteer Firefighters from station 1 and 12 responded to the call which was a large pickup with a loaded 5th wheel trailer rear ended a semi hauling sand,” Western Taney County Fire Protection District posted the update to social media.

Traffic was affected well past the noon hour as debris covered the roadway. All northbound lanes were blocked for a time.

At 11:32 AM today we were dispatched to an Motor Vehicle Accident on north bound Hwy 65 just north of the 265…

Posted by Western Taney County Fire Protection District on Monday, May 3, 2021

The pickup driver was transported to an area hospital suffering moderate injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol are processing the crash scene. We will update this story here on our news tab with more information as it released by authorities. Click here to save as a bookmark on your phone or digital device.

