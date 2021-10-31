Pickup rear-ends car at highway speed, chain-reaction crash then rear-ends SUV of Newton Co. Deputy

Three children were in middle car, 6-year-old boy suffered serious injuries

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 7 p.m. Friday evening Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to a chain-reaction crash along Gateway Drive at Cedar Road.

Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies and Redings Mill Fire responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

The crash involved three vehicles, all in northbound lanes. The last in the crash chain was a Newton County Deputy.





Taylor W. Taylor, 22, of Neosho, was driving a 2013 Ford F150. He was not injured. The pickup was totaled. He struck a vehicle stopped, waiting for traffic to clear in the opposite direction.

Cali Sharpe, 32, of Neosho, was driving a 2011 Kia Sedona with three children inside. Sharpe suffered moderate injuries. A boy, 6, suffered serious injuries. And minor injuries to a boy, 7, and a girl, 9. Sharpe was the middle vehicle in the crash.

Terry Menneman, 63, of Neosho, was on patrol, waiting to turn, driving a Newton County Sheriff Chevy Tahoe. He was not injured.

“Crash occurred as [Kia] and [Tahoe] were stopped [on Gateway] to turn [west onto Cedar]. [Ford F150] struck [Kia] from behind pushing [Kia] into [Tahoe].” — Tpr. J.T. Martin

All occupants of all vehicles were wearing seatbelts.

I-49 Towing of Neosho, Metro Towing and Comer’s Wrecker of Joplin towed and cleared the vehicles from the crash.

