Pickup overturns swerving to miss animal, driver uninjured, wearing safety belt

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 12:05 a.m. Saturday morning Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of a crash on MO-43 just north of Maple Road in Jasper County.

Try-Cities Fire and Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

It was a single vehicle crash. Northbound pickup, turned onto its side. Trooper tells us on scene the pickup swerved to miss an animal in the roadway. The driver was not injured, he was wearing his safety belt.

Cardinal Towing removed the truck from the right ditch.

