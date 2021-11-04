Pickup overturns in slow speed crash, Joplin Police say medical issue

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 8 p.m. Thursday night Joplin Dispatch were alerted to an overturned pickup west of the shooting range on McClelland Blvd near McClelland Road.

Joplin Police, Joplin Fire, Newton County Ambulance responded.

The 77-year-old male was unresponsive in the overturned pickup. Joplin Fire extricated him from the Honda Ridgeline.

Sgt. John Isenman tells us tonight it was a “slow speed” crash, attributed to a medical issue.

The pickup was traveling east on McClelland Blvd approaching McClelland Road, went off the right side of the ride, struck a tree and then the pickup rolled.

Other than the medical issue there were no obvious injuries.









Rosenberg Towing removed the vehicle and the roadway was reopened about 9:05 p.m.

