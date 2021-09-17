Pickup overturns in I-44 crash near Sarcoxie

SARCOXIE, Mo. — Just before 6 a.m. Friday Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to a reported crash on I-44 with an overturned vehicle near 30 mile marker.

Sarcoxie Fire responded emergency, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Mercy Ambulance. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

It was determined quickly to be a non-injury crash.

The vehicle was traveling west on I-44, overturned, coming to rest north of the interstate near CR-20 and a i Cimarron Road.



Trooper A.J. Cook of Jasper County detachment of Troop D tells us on scene the male driver was distracted, left right side of roadway, crossed the cable barrier on the north side of the road.

Stay with Joplin News First for Breaking News and more on our news tab at FSHP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.