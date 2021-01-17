Pickup Overturns in Single Vehicle Crash in West Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 10:30 PM Saturday night Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to a single vehicle rollover crash on Fountain Road, just to the east of Blackcat Road.

Carl Junction Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Upon arrival a Ford pickup was laying on its side with the driver trapped in the cab, but appeared to be uninjured.





CLICK TO ENLARGE, USE FINGERS TO ZOOM

Carl Junction off duty fireman helped the single occupant, driver, out of the pickup. He declined needing medical care.

The vehicle was traveling west and left the roadway, coming to rest on the south side of the roadway against a utility pole.

Liberty Utilities were notified of possible damage to the pole. There were no reported outages at the time of the crash however.

We anticipate more information from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. We will update our story here on our news tab at four states home page.

Rosenberg Recovery and Towing were summoned to remove the overturned pickup from the crash scene.

The roadway was clear again shortly after 11:30 PM.

FOLLOW OUR OTHER SOCIALS; INSTAGRAM & TWITTER