Pickup clips parked vehicle and crashes, rolling to its side in Jefferson Neighborhood

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning tipsters messaged us about a crash at 4th and Monroe with one vehicle on its side.

Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police Department and METS ambulance responded.

Determined a single vehicle no injury crash. Sgt Jason Stump of the Joplin Police Department updates us, the pickup was traveling east on West 4th, clipped a parked vehicle and rolled.

Driver declined medical care, determined to be a no injury crash.

“Tired driver,” to blame for crash officers tell us.

Rosenberg Recovery and Towing removed the pickup, Dodge Ram, from the intersection.

