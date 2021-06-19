Pickup clips parked vehicle and crashes, rolling to its side in Jefferson Neighborhood

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning tipsters messaged us about a crash at 4th and Monroe with one vehicle on its side.
Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police Department and METS ambulance responded.
Determined a single vehicle no injury crash. Sgt Jason Stump of the Joplin Police Department updates us, the pickup was traveling east on West 4th, clipped a parked vehicle and rolled.
Driver declined medical care, determined to be a no injury crash.
“Tired driver,” to blame for crash officers tell us.
Rosenberg Recovery and Towing removed the pickup, Dodge Ram, from the intersection.