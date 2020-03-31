Pickup loses control and rolls into the opposite ditch near Missouri to Kansas line

vlog / vläg / -- noun 1. A personal website or social media account where a person regularly posts short videos that include observations and opinions . verb 1. add new material to or regularly update a vlog. ::::: ::::: ::::: :::::: :::::

TIMESTAMP: MON | MAR 30 | 4:51 PMINCIDENT: MSHP ESCORT PORTIONS OF WIND FARM TURBINESLOCATION: US-43 SOUTH to MO-126 WESTSYNOPSIS: Liberty Utilities are building two wind farms. North Fork Ridge seems to have begun the process of bringing the large turbines and bases to the region. Today a series of "super loads" were escorted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. To move such large pieces on Missouri highways special permission is required from MoDOT. And the Missouri State Highway Patrol perform those inspections and escort certin large, super loads. The outline is as follows: Missouri State Highway Patrol escorts are required when load exceeds: A. Sixteen feet (16’) wide on any highway other than interstate or MO 370; B. Eighteen feet (18’) wide on interstate or MO 370; C. One hundred fifty feet (150’) overall length on any highway; D. Seventeen feet (17’) high on any highway; E. Any time deemed necessary due to complexity of route or load. The Missouri State Highway Patrol may conduct a Level I inspection prior to performing escort services. Motor Carrier Services may, at their discretion, waive Missouri State Highway Patrol escort requirement or allow the substitution of local or military law enforcement in the place of Missouri State Highway Patrol escorts. This also is the same process when it comes to moving large loads like a house or mobile home too. An insider told us these are the bases that are arriving today. The actual blades that will arrive most likely could arrive on train cars, taking up to 3 train car lengths.