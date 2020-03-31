Pickup loses control and rolls into the opposite ditch near Missouri to Kansas line

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 9:35 PM Redings Mill Fire District and Newton County Ambulance were dispatched to a rollover crash near the Missouri to Kansas Line.
Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us at the scene of the crash, 1060th bk W Apricot, that there were two occupants. One received minor injuries however will be transported POV, privately operated vehicle, instead of ambulance.
Metro Towing removed the small late model pickup from the south side of the road. It was traveling west towards Kansas on Apricot when the driver lost control and it rolled into the opposite ditch.