Pickup flips in crash near Carl Junction

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 8:00 PM Jasper County 911 began receiving alerts of a crash near Ivy Road and County Road 270, northeast of Carl Junction. The crash occurred about an hour before the 60 mph thunderstorm rains and winds rolled through Jasper County.

Carl Junction Fire Engine 411, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Troop D troopers tell is on the scene they are investigating a single vehicle crash. The pickup was traveling south on County Road 270, the crash was near 9150 CR 270.

Two people were in the truck. Both suffered minor injuries. One was transported by private vehicle to an area hospital. The other refused medical treatment.

Cottrill’s Towing of Joplin removed the pickup from the ditch.

