Pickup flipped, blocking the road in Greenwood area of Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night Newton County Central Communications were alerted to reports of a pickup crash in the Greenwood area.

Redings Mill Fire Protection District, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Tipsters told us a pickup truck was overturned on their road, Cherry. And it was near Apple Valley Road.

Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper told us on the scene the driver was gone from the crash scene as authorities arrived. The crash and who the driver was is under investigation.

Metro Towing turned towed the vehicle from the scene.

This is a Developing News Story. Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.