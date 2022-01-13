Pickup crosses center line, striking two vehicles, causing one to overturn in Newton County, Mo.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Thursday about 1:15 p.m. Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to reports of a crash with an overturned vehicle along MO-43, one mile south of Petro.

Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Redings Mill Fire and Newton County Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

On scene Trooper H.L. Clemons tells us one person was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One pickup had crossed the center line and struck a box truck, taking off the mirror, and then struck the left rear quarter panel of a pickup, causing it to roll into the west ditch.

Metro Towing removed the vehicles and debris from the crash scene.

We anticipate an update from Trooper Clemons later this evening and we will edit this article with additional information.