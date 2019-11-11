Photo Album: Joplin Area Community Veterans Day Parade 2019

JOPLIN, Mo. — CLICK images to enlarge. The parade winners are at the end of the Photo Album.

The Grand Marshal of the 2019 parade is Henry Sohosky. Mr Sohoskey served in WWII, and was involved in several campaigns throughout his service. At nineteen he landed in time for the Battle of Normandy, for D-day and was then part of the Ardennes Counteroffensive, The Battle of the Bulge. Earning seven (7) Bronze Stars, A Good Conduct Medal, and a Purple Heart. He went on to earn the American Theatre Campaign Ribbon, The European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, while serving as a Machine Gunner Light. He’s also a seventy two year, continuous member of the American Legion. We are so thankful for his brave service, and we are honored he is serving as our 2019 Grand Marshal

Mr. Sohosky is driven by fellow Veteran, Mr. Larry Spaeth… who graciously provides this beautiful ride to our Grand Marshal, in grand style in his 1936 Dodge Brothers.

THANK YOU TO OUR JUDGES