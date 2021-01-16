Person of Interest Named in Homicide Investigation Near Sarcoxie

Justin Chase Stevens, 34, of Cullman, Alabama. Image date unknown. Provided by Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A person of interest has been named in the investigation of the homicide of a Jasper County woman who lived near Sarcoxie, Missouri. Becci Sanders was found murdered in her home Wednesday evening, January 13, 2021.

The white male now identified as Justin Chase Stevens, 34, of Cullman, Alabama is being sought by local and out-of-state agencies.

It is believed that Stevens arrived in the Sarcoxie area on January 1, 2021. On that date it was reported that he and his sister had crashed their car around the I-44 mile marker 33. They were given a ride to the area of the Sarcoxie Kum & Go where he reportedly ran off into the woods.

The whereabout of Stevens are unknown during the interim time period. Stevens has an active warrant for felony theft and he is being sought at this time.

Stevens should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone that has information about this person of interest is encouraged to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 417-359-9100.

This investigation is being conducted with the collaboration of the Missouri Highway Patrol, Sarcoxie Police Department and various out-of-state agencies.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION NEAR SARCOXIE

ORIGINAL: On 1-13-2021 at approximately 8:58 p.m., Jasper County Deputies were dispatched to an unknown medical call at 2755 High St. Sarcoxie, Mo.

Upon arrival Deputies found a female deceased inside the residence. The female was identified as Becci D. Sanders, 46.

Jasper County detectives are currently working this incident as a homicide.

An autopsy was conducted Friday, January 15, 2021. Results of that autopsy are not released as of the printing of this article on January 16, 2021.

A gray 2015 Subaru Legacy with Missouri license plate number VB1Y0E was reported to have been stolen from the residence. The actual photo of that vehicle is included here.