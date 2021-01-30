Person of Interest is Dead in Murder Investigation near Sarcoxie; Justin Chase Stevens Dead in Cullman, Alabama

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Today in a release of information the Jasper County Sheriff’s say they have been informed by Cullman, Alabama, authorities that the Person of Interest in the murder of Becci Sanders is now dead. Justin Chase Stevens dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At approximately 4:00 PM, 01-30-2021, Cullman County Sheriff’s deputies were advised of a possible location of Justin Chase Stevens. The information received was that he was staying in the garage of a residence. Deputies surrounded the house and attempted to call him out. After not responding to requests to exit the residence, deputies went into the garage and found Stevens dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The next of kin has been notified.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is appreciative of the assistance from various law enforcement agencies throughout the course of this investigation.

JASPER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE