Joplin Police set perimeter, take armed robbery suspects into custody: Final subject discovered inside a residence

UPDATE: Capt William Davis of the Joplin Police Department tells us this began as a reported armed robbery in the parking lot of the Northpark Mall. A silver vehicle fled and Joplin officers were led on a short pursuit to Zora and Myrtle. Four individuals in the vehicle. 3 males and one female. Three of four were taken into custody.

However one black male, reported to have a handgun, was at large in the area as we talked live to Capt Davis.

Then at the end of our broadcast a female from a nearby house interrupted officers telling them she needed help that someone was inside her residence. The residence can be seen on our video.

Joplin Police surrounded the house and took the final subject into custody shortly before 5:45 PM, Captain Davis confirmed with us live at the scene.

More details as they become available from the Joplin Police Department. No reported injuries this evening.

Joplin Police wanted to thank the assisting agencies which also included Duquesne Police Department and the MSSU Campus Police.

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 4:15 PM Joplin Police, Webb City Police and Jasper County Deputies began setting a perimeter.

Searching for subjects on foot along an area.

EAST to WEST: N. Rangeline to Hall

NORTH to South: Zora to Enterprise

More information as it becomes available from authorities.

For now they ask that everyone avoid the area.