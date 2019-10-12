Perfect for Porchfest

Joplin's grassroots music festival; Porchfest welcomes everyone from every neighborhood and town

NORTH HEIGHTS NEIGHBORHOOD — What is North Heights Porchfest? It’s a series of homes with porches featuring LIVE! Music on the Porch! Also street food vendors, artists, kids activities…but the common thread? Everyone can feel welcome.

“You’re being invited into a neighborhood of people who believe that everyone has a gift, talent or skill to share.” PorchFest’s Stephen Grindle tells Joplin News First.

This year featuring 13 artists, 24 bands and 11 food trucks all that adds up to the 3rd Annual North Heights Neighborhood Porchfest 2019.

You’ll need a map and maybe some directions. CLICK here for their website. Or click the black button below for the map and schedule.

North Heights Residential District: North Heights Porchfest reminds us all, “Come celebrate with us as together we’re creating ‘a place to belong.'”

• In our video you can see Jeremiah Jones and The RiverBand from 2018 playing on North Pearl in Joplin. A new twist on Blackstreet’s 1990’s hip-hop jam, ‘No Diggity, No Doubt’.