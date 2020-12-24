Pedestrian struck and killed in the roadway; 27 year old Commerce man dead

File images of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol / Joplin News First / Nexstar Inc.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Shortly before 9:00 PM Wednesday evening Ottawa County Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of a pedestrian struck in the roadway on US-69A, just south of Commerce.

Commerce Police Department, Quapaw Nation EMS, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded.

The crash was located on US-69A, 50 yards south of CR60, 50 yards south of Commerce.

Killed in the crash was Travis Huff, 27-yo male of Commerce. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Quapaw Nation EMS due to massive injuries.

The single vehicle involved, 2008 Dodge Charger, was being driven by Catherine Smith, Indian female, 45-yo of Miami. She was not injured.

“[Boyd] was walking southbound in northbound lane of US-69A. [Charger] was northbound on US-69A. [Smith] saw [Boyd] in roadway and attempted to go left around him. [Boyd] stepped into the path of [Charger] and was struck by right front of [Charger].“ OFFICER BEN BERTRAM, OHP

Conditions were clear and the roadway was dry.

Click here to download or view the initial report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Investigated by Trooper Ben Bertram #345 of the Ottawa County Detachment. Assisted by Lt. Brian McSlarrow #156 of Troop L, Trooper Brian Gage #207 and Trooper Trent Short #823 of the Will Rogers Turnpike Detachment, and Trooper Deacon Greninger #439 of the Craig County Detachment. Also assisted by members of Quapaw Tribal Marshall’s Service, Commerce Police Department, and Quapaw Nation EMS.