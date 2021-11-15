Pedestrian killed on Oklahoma Turnpike identified as Joplin, Mo. man by Oklahoma Highway Patrol

OKLAHOMA HIGHWAY PATROL INVESTIGATION OF FATAL PEDESTRIAN CRASH — JOPLIN MAN KILLED — I-44 WEST CLOSES MISSOURI INTO OKLAHOMA, NOV. 9, 2021. LOOKING WEST AS TRAFFIC EXITS AT 1 MILE MARKER, DOWNSTREAM BLVD (PHOTO RYAN ENGLAND).

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol release limited details regarding a fatality crash that claimed the life of a Joplin, Mo. man Tuesday morning, Nov. 9, 2021.

Austin Jordan, 35, was a pedestrian. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash closed I-44 west at the Missouri to Oklahoma state line for three hours.

“Fatality incident occurred on 11/09/2021 at approximately 0624 hours on the Will Rogers Turnpike at mile marker 326 westbound, approximately 13 miles east of Miami, Oklahoma in Ottawa County.” OKLAHOMA HIGHWAY PATROL

Related Content Oklahoma Highway Patrol fatal crash investigation closes I-44 west at Missouri state line

Two vehicles are listed in the report. One had no driver or passenger.

According to the OHP report released Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, the first vehicle is a “2014 Honda Accord unoccupied parked on the shoulder.”

The second vehicle was a 2020 Freightliner driven by Dragan Rakocevic, 37, of Chicago, Illinois. He was not injured.

Complete details of what occurred are still unknown. The report states what happened is, “under investigation.”

SCREENSHOT OF OHP REPORT RECEIVED BY JOPLIN NEWS FIRST NOV. 15, 2021. CONFIRMING NEXT OF KIN NOTIFIED.

We will update with additional information as it is released by Oklahoma authorities here on our news tab at FSHP.