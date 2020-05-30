Peaceful protest in Joplin; ‘Honk for justice’ say many signs

Two protests are related one organizer tells us, and both are peaceful showing support for justice in what occurred in Minneapolis

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday there are two protests scheduled. The first at 2:00 PM along S. Rangeline. They are both inspired by the the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn. this week.

“This will be a demonstration for George Floyd, who died Monday, May 25 at the hands of 4 negligent police officers. George Floyd begged for his life, telling officers “I can’t breath.” EVENT ORGANIZER, 2:00 PM

Our Joplin News First cameras did not observe and confrontations. Joplin Police were nearby but did not engage with anyone participating in the protest from our observations. It was loud however. A lot of group chants and honking. Many signs said ‘HONK for justice’ or variations on that theme.









A second event is to be held at 4:00 PM at Joplin City Hall, 6th and South Main in Joplin.