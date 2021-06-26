Pea Ridge Police officer killed Saturday, suspects now in custody who ran over him fleeing police

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — About noon Saturday a Pea Ridge, Arkansas, police officer was killed as a pursuit from nearby Rogers had traveled into their town.

It is with great sadness that we share with you the death of Officer Kevin Apple. Officer Apple has been in law enforcement for 23 years. The last 3 of those years have been with the Pea Ridge Police Department.” — Benton County Arkansas Sheriff’s office

132 SLACK STREET, PEA RIDGE, ARK.

Saturday Ofc. Apple and Ofc. Brian Stamps attempted to make contact with a vehicle that Rogers Police Department had a B.O.L.O out on. During the incident, Ofc. Apple was ran over and pronounced deceased on scene.

Multiple agencies including Bella Vista PD and Benton County Sheriff’s Office pursued the vehicle which was stopped in Bella Vista.

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith says two suspects have been arrested and are facing multiple charges related to the incident including felony fleeing.

OFC. KEVIN APPLE WAS A 23-YEAR VETERAN OF LAW ENFORCEMENT. THREE YEARS WITH PEA RIDGE.

Saturday evening there will be a Candlelight Vigil held at the Pea Ridge City Park at 8:30 p.m.

BCSOSunday at 7:00 a.m., the body of Ofc. Apple will be escorted from the Benton County Corners Office, located at 1275 Melissa Dr. Bentonville Ar. to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock. The route they will take is: Melissa Dr. and turn East onto 14th street, from 14th street to Hwy 49 and from Hwy 49 to Hwy 40. All are welcome to line the streets between here and there.

This is a developing story, stay with Joplin News First for updates on our FSHP news tab.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

