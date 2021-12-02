Parson, Kan. police attacked by nude suspect; Facing Domestic Battery plus Felony Battery on three LEOs

"There is no excuse for that kind of behavior in a grown man and our community does not deserve to be forced to tolerate it." - Parsons Police Chief

PARSONS, Kan. — Wednesday evening, Dec. 1, around 6:00 p.m. Parsons Kansas Police responded to the report of a Domestic situation in the 1400 block of Grand Avenue.

According to a media release by PPD, officers arrived and were met by a nude subject, Dustin Waylon Almond, 30, of Parsons. Almond began cursing at officers using vulgar, racial, and sexist language before attempting to flee from the residence through the back door. Almond was met by an officer and arrested.

Almond became combative and head-butted one officer in the face. He kicked arresting officers in the chest and biting one on the arm. Almond continued to fight while being put in a patrol car and was still combative while being escorted into the jail. Almond even went so far as to rushing the cell door as it was closing to attempt a continued attack and escape.

Three officers involved suffered no serious injuries. Almond maintained his combative nature and refused all offers for medical assistance provided by jail staff.

Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks states, “I can train officers to handle a lot of different situations they may come across in the line of duty, but to handle a naked combative man is something you just can’t train for. Officers are entrusted to handle these cases with the least amount of force needed to complete the arrest. I hope the judicial system holds him accountable for attacking and trying to disable the police officers who were trying to safely take him into custody. There is no excuse for that kind of behavior in a grown man and our community does not deserve to be forced to tolerate it. I hope he receives treatment and repents for his actions.”

Parsons Police Department is requesting the Labette County Attorney’s Office to file the following charges:

Domestic Battery and three counts of

Felony Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer (3X)

If anyone has any further information on this incident or any other criminal activity, please contact the Parsons Police Department at 620-421-7060 or call the Tip Line at 620-421-7057 or email at tips@parsonspd.com.