Park Days Freedom Festival ‘21, Cultural event for the whole family

JOPLIN, Mo. — This weekend Ewert Park, 7th and Murphy Blvd is the location for the Park Days Freedom Festival, presented by the Emancipation Celebration Committee.

The ECC states online, “This all-free event will feature local vendors, gospel/R&B artists, the award-winning Kansas City Marching Falcons, church in the park, rare & classic car show and more!”

The KC Marching Falcons and drill team, founded by Shakina Dawkins. It began as an after-school Arts program, where members could come to learn about the Arts as well as to receive tutoring services. All these years later still today they have the same focus. And the team does various community service projects throughout the year, and consists of over 100 members from all around the Kansas City, Mo and Kansas areas. They are a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization (government recognized non-profit) and donations are tax deductible.

PARK DAYS AT EWERT PARK This is a look back to the past and a celebration of things to come. Families come together once a year in August at 'the park.

The Kansas City Marching Falcons at perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening during Emancipation Park Days Celebration.

“Their goal is to continuously provide inner city youth with a positive alternative to violence, drugs, and other activities that could hinder their growth into responsible adults.” — ECC

Sunday church in the park is a coming together of area churches. Then in the afternoon is the car show, in years past was held earlier in the weekend.

The Kansas City Marching Falcons drill team is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.