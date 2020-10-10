Pancakes to the rescue Saturday with Newton County Rescue and Recovery

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Newton County Rescue and Recovery are inviting you and your family to join them for their fall pancake feed.

“Please come and have breakfast with us. Help us raise money for new equipment. If you can be there, feel free to make a donation.”

The griddle is hot right now. Christ Community of Joplin is the host of the event, 2700 E 44th, Joplin.

“NCRR is a Missouri Non-Profit agency, Federal 501(c)(3) approved, 100% volunteer search, rescue, and recovery team based in southern Joplin MO. We operate primarily on donations from the public. Do not let our name fool you. We are based in Newton County however we actually work with throughout the region.”