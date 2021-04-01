Pair facing murder charges in Chanute woman’s death; Captured two days after fleeing shooting, crashing car and running on foot

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker, KSNT

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said he has filed charges against Devonta Bernard Miller and Harlee Elizabeth Borders for the shooting death of a Chanute woman. Kristy Craig-Rodriguez was shot in Topeka Friday evening, March 26, and died of wounds suffered.

Kagay said that Topeka police originally went to 3121 SE Bryant St. after getting multiple reports of gunshots. They found Craig-Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found two other victims, one with a gunshot wound in her leg and another who had been pistol-whipped. Emergency crews took both to a hospital for treatment.

Borders and Miller forced their way into the residence on Bryant Street, and shot Craig-Rodriguez and the second victim before pistol-whipping the third, according to the district attorney. Borders and Miller then left the scene in a car before getting into a wreck at 31st and Adams Street. When officers got to the scene of the crash, the pair had already ran away from the car.

CLICK TO ENLARGE, USE FINGERS TO ZOOM. FRIDAY NIGHT IMAGES OF A LEAVING THE SCENE CAR CRASH WHERE TWO INVOLVED ARE NOW CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER. POLICE STATE THE TWO FLED A NEARBY RESIDENCE AFTER COMMITING THE MURDER. (courtesy KSNT)

Investigators later identified the armed pair as Borders and Miller, and authorities later found and arrested them in Manhattan on Sunday.

Miller and Borders both face felony charges including:

  • First-degree murder
  • Premeditated first-degree murder committed during an inherently dangerous felony
  • Two counts of premeditated attempted murder in the first degree
  • Aggravated battery
  • Three counts of aggravated kidnapping
  • Kidnapping
  • Aggravated burglary
  • Aggravated endangering a child

Kagay also said Miller faces additional charges: Criminal possession of a firearm and Leaving the scene of an accident.

This is a developing news story we will continue to update here on FSHP, our Joplin News First news tab as more information is released by authorities. Click here to save our page as a bookmark on your phone or digital device. We post new stories 24/7 and update current articles without notice, so check back daily.

FOLLOW OUR IG AND TWITTER, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

CARTHAGE KIDS MEET ‘BUMPER THE TALKING PATROL CAR’ — CARTHAGE, Mo. — Thursday, April 1 officers of Troop D spent time with the kids at the Early Childhood Center in Carthage. But it was no joke stating on Twitter, “No April Fooling around here.” TULSA HOSPITAL CLOSES AFTER 30 YEARS — TULSA, Okla. — Cancer Treatment Centers of America announce this week they are shuttering their doors. All current CTCA-Tulsa patients, including those in Joplin region have 8 weeks to determine care. CRIME VICTIMS GET SOME FINANCIAL JUSTICE TODAY IN NEWTON COUNTY — NEOSHO, Mo. — As part of some criminal prosecutions part of the ruling is the judge holds the guilty party to financial obligations. “The Newton County Prosecutor's Office is sending out checks today totaling $16,517.65 collected from criminal defendants to help make crime victims whole,” stated the Newton County Prosecutors office. William Lynch, Newton County PA, As your prosecutor, I’ve put an emphasis on financial restitution in cases where it is possible and appropriate. In a time where families rely on every dollar they earn, I’m working hard to ensure crime victims are made whole and criminals are held accountable.” Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article on our news tab at #FSHP #fourstateshomepage MCDONALD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IDENTIFY “GRACE DOE” — HOMICIDE VICTIM DISCOVERED 30 YEARS AGO — McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The decomposed remains of ‘Grace Doe’ were found on December 2, 1990, by a couple walking on Oscar Talley Road, a two-mile dirt drive through the rural farmlands of McDonald County. She had been hogtied and dumped behind a farmhouse. The information regarding the crime is too graphic to share on IG. The Sheriff’s office continue their investigation even though ‘Grace’ has been identified as Shawna Beth Garber – born March 1, 1968. FREEZE WARNING TONIGHT AS TEMPS DROP INTO THE 20’s MCDONALD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IDENTIFY “GRACE DOE” — HOMICIDE VICTIM DISCOVERED 30 YEARS AGO — McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The decomposed remains of ‘Grace Doe’ were found on December 2, 1990, by a couple walking on Oscar Talley Road, a two-mile dirt drive through the rural farmlands of McDonald County. She had been hogtied and dumped behind a farmhouse. The information regarding the crime is too graphic to share on IG. The Sheriff’s office continue their investigation even though ‘Grace’ has been identified as Shawna Beth Garber – born March 1, 1968. MCDONALD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IDENTIFY “GRACE DOE” — HOMICIDE VICTIM DISCOVERED 30 YEARS AGO — McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The decomposed remains of ‘Grace Doe’ were found on December 2, 1990, by a couple walking on Oscar Talley Road, a two-mile dirt drive through the rural farmlands of McDonald County. She had been hogtied and dumped behind a farmhouse. The information regarding the crime is too graphic to share on IG. The Sheriff’s office continue their investigation even though ‘Grace’ has been identified as Shawna Beth Garber – born March 1, 1968. MCDONALD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IDENTIFY “GRACE DOE” — HOMICIDE VICTIM DISCOVERED 30 YEARS AGO — McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The decomposed remains of ‘Grace Doe’ were found on December 2, 1990, by a couple walking on Oscar Talley Road, a two-mile dirt drive through the rural farmlands of McDonald County. She had been hogtied and dumped behind a farmhouse. The information regarding the crime is too graphic to share on IG. The Sheriff’s office continue their investigation even though ‘Grace’ has been identified as Shawna Beth Garber – born March 1, 1968. ROLLOVER CRASH I-44 EAST WATCH FOR UPDATES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First