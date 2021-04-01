Pair facing murder charges in Chanute woman’s death; Captured two days after fleeing shooting, crashing car and running on foot

TOPEKA, Kan. – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said he has filed charges against Devonta Bernard Miller and Harlee Elizabeth Borders for the shooting death of a Chanute woman. Kristy Craig-Rodriguez was shot in Topeka Friday evening, March 26, and died of wounds suffered.

Kagay said that Topeka police originally went to 3121 SE Bryant St. after getting multiple reports of gunshots. They found Craig-Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found two other victims, one with a gunshot wound in her leg and another who had been pistol-whipped. Emergency crews took both to a hospital for treatment.

Borders and Miller forced their way into the residence on Bryant Street, and shot Craig-Rodriguez and the second victim before pistol-whipping the third, according to the district attorney. Borders and Miller then left the scene in a car before getting into a wreck at 31st and Adams Street. When officers got to the scene of the crash, the pair had already ran away from the car.





CLICK TO ENLARGE, USE FINGERS TO ZOOM. FRIDAY NIGHT IMAGES OF A LEAVING THE SCENE CAR CRASH WHERE TWO INVOLVED ARE NOW CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER. POLICE STATE THE TWO FLED A NEARBY RESIDENCE AFTER COMMITING THE MURDER. (courtesy KSNT)

Investigators later identified the armed pair as Borders and Miller, and authorities later found and arrested them in Manhattan on Sunday.

Miller and Borders both face felony charges including:

First-degree murder

Premeditated first-degree murder committed during an inherently dangerous felony

Two counts of premeditated attempted murder in the first degree

Aggravated battery

Three counts of aggravated kidnapping

Kidnapping

Aggravated burglary

Aggravated endangering a child

Kagay also said Miller faces additional charges: Criminal possession of a firearm and Leaving the scene of an accident.

