Pair Facing Charges for Stealing Vehicle at Wal-Mart

LAMAR, Mo. — Thursday, March 11, officers responded to the Walmart Super Center, 29 SW 1st, Lamar, in regards to a vehicle theft that had just occurred.

“The stolen vehicle had been located near 10th and Grand. Ruby C. Austen, 36, of Lamar, Mo, was located nearby, and an investigation determined she had been the passenger in the stolen vehicle,” Lamar Police State in a release of information.

The driver was located and, after foot chase, he was also taken into custody. Now identified as Darias M. Davis, 28, of Kansas City, Mo.

Friday the Barton County Prosecutor filed charges on the pair for Motor Vehicle Theft and they are being held at the Baron County Jail on a $2,500 bond each.

We will update this article right here with more information as it is released by authorities. We update stories without notice and post new articles anytime 24/7. Click here to save our news tab as a bookmark on your phone or digital device.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF