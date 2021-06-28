Pair facing Capital Murder charges in police officers death, both denied bond

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — A man charged with capital murder in the death of Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple has been denied bond, according to a press release from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Elija Andazola Sr., 18, of Bella Vista, will be held without bond on a capital murder charge, Judge Robin Green ruled in the Benton County District 1 Circuit Court.

An arraignment date for Andazola is set for August 2, 2021 at 8 a.m. in Benton County Circuit Court Division 2.

Shawna Cash, 22, of Pine Bluff, also charged in Apple’s death. Judge Brad Karren ruled in the Benton County District 2 Circuit Court that Shawna Cash, 22, of Pine Bluff, will be held without bond on a capital murder charge.

A court date is set for July 26 for prior misdemeanors that Cash was involved in.

An arraignment hearing is set for August 2.

Apple, a 23-year veteran of law enforcement who served with the Pea Ridge Police Department for three years, was killed on Saturday at a local gas station. The Rogers Police Department had sent a BOLO regarding the vehicle, suspects in a property theft. As the pair was being approached by officers at a gas station they drove off, striking a police cruiser and running over Ofc. Kevin Apple.

Andazola and Cash were arrested after a subsequent police pursuit.

Stay with FSHP and Joplin News First for updates on this developing story.



