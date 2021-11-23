Pair charged with Burglary in Lamar, Mo., only one in custody

A warrant for arrest has been issued for Bryant Jensen, 33, of Lamar.

LAMAR, Mo. — Sunday morning Nov. 21, Lamar Police Department were notified of a burglary that had occurred at the Lamar Laundry on E 12th St.

Officers began investigation and quickly identified two possible suspects. They obtained a search warrant for a residence in Lamar, all within a few hours of the initial report.

Currently in the investigation, Krystal D. Henry, 30 of Lamar and Bryant M. Jensen, 33 of Lamar are both formally charged with 2nd Degree Burglary through the Barton Co Prosecutor’s office. Henry is in custody in lieu of a $2,500 bond. A warrant has been issued for Jensen.

Anyone with information as to the location of Bryant M. Jensen is encouraged to contact the Lamar Police Department at 417-682-3546.

