Pair arrested on warrants, during investigation opened mail discovered; Jasper County Sheriff’s office remind all to be vigilant and report anything suspicious

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Late last month the Jasper County Sheriff’s office release information regarding some opened mail discovered with a pair familiar to law enforcement.

On June 22nd, 2021 at approximately 11:30, a Jasper County Deputy was checking a vehicle under the White Oak Bridge near State Highway 37 and Incline Rd.  As the Deputy pulled behind the vehicle, he saw a male sitting in a tall grassy area and he ducked down as if to hide.”

Two individuals were contacted at this location. Both had warrants and were identified as Frederick Foshag, 49, of Carthage, Mo. and Heidi Masters, 49, of Pittsburg Kan.

Heidi Masters, 49, of Pittsburg Kan. Mugshot courtesy Jasper County Sheriff’s office.

During the investigation, the deputy found opened mail in the area where the two were sitting.  There was a check located in the opened mail for over $1,200.  The owner of the mail was contacted and the mail was returned.

Both were arrested on warrants and transported to the Jasper County jail. It’s unknown if they were charged with mail theft.

Frederick Foshag, 49, of Carthage, Mo. Mugshot courtesy Jasper County Sheriff’s office.

Masters last week was extradited to Kansas to face charges in an unrelated case.

Jasper County Sheriff’s office remind everyone, “If you happen to see anything suspicious, like individuals taking mail from multiple mailboxes, to report it.  This can help prevent items from being taken such as checks or your personal information being used for identity theft and fraud.”

