Pair Arrested for Felony Child Abuse; Police say Child Victim walked into Oklahoma Wal-Mart cold, wet, black eye, bruises all over, asking clerks for help

MIAMI, Okla. — Two are arrested in an investigation that began in February 20, 2021, one of the coldest days of the year. The Miami Oklahoma Police Department release information in a Felony Child Abuse Case this week.

“On Feb 20, 2021 during the extreme cold episode a small child walked into Wal-Mart and told clerks his mother had given him a black eye. The child was wet and cold and very hungry.”

Officers began an investigation immediately after noting bruising all over the young boys body. This week two people are arrested.

Christopher L. Haury, 39, Afton

Felony Child Abuse

Felony Assault by Strangulation

Kristin Pierot, 28, Miami

Felony Child Abuse

Haury and Pierot were transported to the Ottawa County Sherriff’s Office at Miami. Each are being held on a $150,000 bond.

The Miami Police Department extends, “A special thanks to Det. Crockett and DHS [Department of Human Services] for the combined investigation.“

