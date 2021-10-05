Pair arrested after stealing neighbors furniture, tools and other valuables; Sheriff recovered them at residence

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Cherokee County Deputies were dispatched to a rural Galena home Monday evening, when the owner discovered someone had entered the residence and stole property, including furniture and tools.

During the course of their investigation, deputies identified suspects and searched a nearby home where they found and recovered the stolen property and found one of the suspects hiding in a bedroom.

Deputies arrested Samantha Brant, age 37, and 56-year-old David Lee Ashley. Both suspects were arrested on charges submitted of:

Residential Burglary

Theft

Criminal Damage to Property

Each are being held on a $13,000 bond in the Cherokee County jail at Columbus.

This is an ongoing investigation. The above charges are accusations that must be proven in a court of law.

