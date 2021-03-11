Ozark Drug Enforcement Team Serve Warrant Before Dawn; Webb City SRT Bust In Door, Securing Residence for Investigators

Officers tell us the street value of the 1 1/2 pounds of meth is approximately $10,000.

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Just before 6:30 AM Thursday ODET (Ozark Drug Enforcement Team) and the Webb City Police Department SRT (Special Response Team) introduced themselves to the occupants at 617 West Daugherty, across the street from First Baptist Church.

ODET officers tell us Webb City SRT broke through the front door. They secured the residence for investigation of the warrant.

“We detained a male and a female. The female has unrelated outstanding warrants,” she remains in custody. The male could face charges related to what was discovered during investigation.

TAKEN INTO EVIDENCE

Multiple firearms

Cash

670 grams of methamphetamine (approximately 1 1/2 pounds)

Names are not released at this time pending charges.

The residence is located about 1,000 feet (2 blocks) from Webb City Jr. High. Missouri law provides a Class A Felony if within 2,000 feet of a school. However it is not known if the male faces distribution of a controlled substance.

ODET officers tell us the street value of the 1 1/2 pounds of meth is approximately $10,000.

This is an ongoing narcotics investigation and we will update our article on our news tab on FSHP. Click here to save a bookmark to your phone. We post new stories 24/7 and update current articles without notice.







CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE, THEN USE FINGERS TO ZOOM

ODET’s primary function is to dismantle large scale Drug Trafficking Organizations; some of which are directly connected to the drug cartels in Mexico.

ODET is comprised of detectives that cover five counties in Missouri: Jasper, Barton, Newton, McDonald, and Barry. If you have drug information that could be helpful for ODET, you can reach them at 417-624-9365 or by calling your local agency.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF