Ozark Drug Enforcement Team Serve Warrant Before Dawn; Webb City SRT Bust In Door, Securing Residence for Investigators

Joplin News First

Officers tell us the street value of the 1 1/2 pounds of meth is approximately $10,000.

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Just before 6:30 AM Thursday ODET (Ozark Drug Enforcement Team) and the Webb City Police Department SRT (Special Response Team) introduced themselves to the occupants at 617 West Daugherty, across the street from First Baptist Church.

ODET officers tell us Webb City SRT broke through the front door. They secured the residence for investigation of the warrant.

“We detained a male and a female. The female has unrelated outstanding warrants,” she remains in custody. The male could face charges related to what was discovered during investigation.

  • TAKEN INTO EVIDENCE
  • Multiple firearms
  • Cash
  • 670 grams of methamphetamine (approximately 1 1/2 pounds)

Names are not released at this time pending charges.

The residence is located about 1,000 feet (2 blocks) from Webb City Jr. High. Missouri law provides a Class A Felony if within 2,000 feet of a school. However it is not known if the male faces distribution of a controlled substance.

ODET officers tell us the street value of the 1 1/2 pounds of meth is approximately $10,000.

This is an ongoing narcotics investigation and we will update our article on our news tab on FSHP. Click here to save a bookmark to your phone. We post new stories 24/7 and update current articles without notice.

CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE, THEN USE FINGERS TO ZOOM

ODET’s primary function is to dismantle large scale Drug Trafficking Organizations; some of which are directly connected to the drug cartels in Mexico.

ODET is comprised of detectives that cover five counties in Missouri: Jasper, Barton, Newton, McDonald, and Barry. If you have drug information that could be helpful for ODET, you can reach them at 417-624-9365 or by calling your local agency.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

ODET AND WEBB CITY SRT SERVE SEARCH WARRANT BEFORE DAWN THURSDAY — WEAPONS, CASH & 1 1/2 POUNDS OF METH — WEBB CITY, Mo. — Upcoming article, click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link when on INSTA. VEHICLE THAT READS NEWTON COUNTY JUDICIAL — COUPLE WANT TO ENTER YOUR RESIDENCE — NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — In a press release earlier this week Newton County Sheriff’s Office release details, do not approach. Contact authorities immediately. “Detectives are investigating incidents of a white four-door sedan with what appears to be a badge logo in black and yellow with the phrase “Newton County Judicial” written on the front doors. SCAM IN GALENA-KS WARNS THE POSTMASTER — GALENA, Kan. — In a friendly post on a city social media message board the post master has good advice for those in Galena or anywhere. “I have received several phone calls about individuals receiving text message from the postal service from a guy named Kevin. The postal service does not send out text messages. It is a Scam and Kevin needs to stop!!!! 😂 It’s probably in your best interest to delete the message without opening it.” Galena Postmaster. We cover more local scams in our latest article on #FSHP CLICK @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link. #galenaks #galena #ksn16 #kode12 #joplinnewsfirst #shannbecker TANKER ROLLOVER CLOSES ALL LANES OF MO-43 — TRAFFIC REOPENED — NEWTON, COUNTY, Mo. — Crash occurred just before 1:30 PM. Tank was empty and was not breached. Details in our full article, click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link. MO-43 BLOCKED AS TANKER HAS ROLLED BLOCKING BOTH LANES — 1:35 PM 75 POUNDS OF METH (INSET: STORED ORIGINALLY IN ICE CHEST) STREET VALUE $1 MILLION. 75 POUNDS OF METH HIDDEN IN AN ICE CHEST — INTERSTATE TRAFFIC STOP MISSOURI INTERSTATES ARE THE ROADWAYS USED BY DRUG TRAFFICKERS — JOPLIN, Mo. — Unclassified 2018 report shows that as drugs pass through Missouri they will be hidden in normal vehicles. Like last weekend when Missouri State Highway Patrol seized 75 pounds of meth on I-70. It was in an ice chest and was discovered by Cooper County K9 “Grimm”. Street value estimated to be $1 million authorities say. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link to read our full article. MIDWEST HIGH INTENSITY DRUG TRAFFIC AREA — US GOV UNCLASSIFIED INFORMATION — JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri interstates are the perfect connecting roads that cartels and gangs can use as they get their products to Chicago, and other underground distribution channels in the highly-populated northeastern US. It is no surprise that a 75 pound meth seizure by Missouri State Highway Patrol occurred on I-70 this past weekend. Other interstates well-traveled by traffickers: I-49, I-44, I-35 and I-55. Counties in our region of more include Jasper, Cherokee, Labette and Crawford. 📲 Click to our article for more information. @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link. #ksn16 #kode12 #joplinnewsfirst #fshp #ozarksfirst @kolr10news @knwanews #shannbecker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Joplin News First