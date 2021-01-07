Ozark Drug Enforcement Team and Lamar Police Department Arrest Two; Narcotic Search Warrant Successful

LAMAR, Mo. — The Lamar Police Department release information regarding arrests and charges submitted for two individuals in an ongoing investigation of drug activity in the city limits of Lamar.

“On 01/05/2021, The Ozark Drug Enforcement Team and the Lamar Police Department, along with assistance from the Barton County Sheriff’s department, served a narcotic search warrant at a residence in the 1800 block of Grand in Lamar, MO. Methamphetamine and marijuana were found along with evidence of illegal drug distribution.” LAMAR POLICE DEPARTMENT

Amanda Comer, 43, of Lamar was charged with delivery of a controlled substance. Jacob Comer, of Lamar was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance.