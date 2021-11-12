Overturned tractor trailer hauling 100 head of cattle, closes Baseline Blvd east of Jasper, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 2:25 a.m. Friday reports of an overturned tractor trailer hauling cattle was reported on Baseline Blvd near CR120.
Jasper Fire & Rescue, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.
100 head of cattle were off-loaded overnight.
S&S Towing are removing the tractor trailer.
Traffic resumed normal flow at 7:24 a.m.
