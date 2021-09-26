Overnight crash proves fatal for Carl Junction man

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 3:15 a.m. Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of rollover crash where the driver was thrown from the vehicle.

Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Troop D reports that Russell Asbell, 33, of Carl Junction, Missouri, was driving a 1993 Jeep Wrangler north on Route JJ and crashed near CL 289.

“Occurred as [Jeep] ran off the roadway, struck a post, overturned, and ejected the driver.” — Tpr. T.C. Smith, Missouri State Highway Patrol

The driver was transported to Freeman West Hospital. He was pronounced at 10:33 a.m. Next of kin was notified.

