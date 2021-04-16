Outlaws are selling ribs at Food4Less; Joplin’s Collegiate summer team raising funds for season

JOPLIN, Mo. — 2020 really threw a curveball to all sports events and the Joplin Outlaws were not immune to the COVID restrictions on events and then safety concerns.

So this year it’s a new day and a new season.

This weekend Joplin’s Collegiate baseball team is raising funds with their annual ‘Spring Rib Sale at Food4Less’, 2800 East 32nd, Joplin.

Saturday 10:00 AM – (until sold out!)

SEEKING HOST FAMILIES

Joplin Outlaws tell us they are still needing host families this summer. The boys will have their own car for transportation.

Jokingly they say, “the boys do three things for June and July #1 sleep #2 eat #3 play baseball!” ⚾️

It’s low maintenance to host a player for the summer months. To volunteer contact the team on their website, or click here then message their Facebook page.