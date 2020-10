Man found him hiding in his barn, assisting agency picked him up as he was on foot on a county road.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — It was one week almost to the hour of his escape from the Ottawa County jail that Jerry Nichols, 38, was taken back into custody without incident.

Reports are still coming in however information received by Joplin News First is that a man found Nichols sleeping in his barn. Nichols left on foot and was taken into custody on a county road by an assisting agency to Ottawa County.

More official information is anticipated from Sheriff Jeremy Floyd.