OSBI investigates homicide after standoff ends; Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper injured

Authorities responded to Gray's Ranch, Rural Fairland, to a report of gunfire and a possible homicide

Ottawa County, Ok. (Rural Fairland) — Tuesday evening around 7:00 PM reports of a shooting and possible homicide at Gray’s Ranch on Grand Lake, E230th and S607.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrived to the area amidst gunfire from a suspect who was inside a trailer house. The suspect was firing at law enforcement. It became an hours-long standoff.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrolman suffered non-life threatening injury to an eye. He was transported to Freeman Health System in Joplin.

A special SWAT unit was called in and law enforcement surrounded the trailer house by land and water.

The OSBI are now investigating a homicide at the residence at Gray’s Ranch.

According to radio traffic the active scene was clearing around 11:00 PM. It’s unkown the condition of the suspected shooter.

More information as it becomes available from authorities Wednesday.