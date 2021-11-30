OSBI asking the public for help; Do you recognize these women?

Both females would have lived in Stephens County/Duncan, Okla. area during the 1980’s

TULSA, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is asking for assistance from the public to identify either of two women who could assist in a current investigation.

Neither woman is a suspect or a person of interest being investigated or sought.

Both females would have lived in Stephens County/Duncan, Okla. area during the 1980’s and most likely have moved to other areas. Agents are hoping to identify and speak with them related to an ongoing investigation.

Authorities ask if recognize either woman, please contact the OSBI, 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov

