ORONOGO, Mo. — Emergency calls sent out alerts around 7:40 PM to reports of a house fire at 202 Patty Street in Oronogo.

Oronogo Fire Department battled through fire with assistance from Webb City Fire and Carterville Fire Department.

The residence appears to be a total loss. It is in the Webbwood subdivision of Oronogo.

Developing more information. Neighbors tell us they believe it appeared to start in the garage.