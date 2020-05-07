Opening weekend Route 66 Drive-In Theatre

This marks 71 years since the first time the screen lit up the sky along Route 66 west of Carthage

HISTORIC ROUTE 66 (Rural Carthage, Mo.) — Opening weekend would normally have been about 6 weeks ago at the iconic Route 66 Drive-In Theatre. However due to the recent COVIDVIRUS pandemic it has slowed things down. But when you are 70 years old? That’s normal right? Things move slower?

This will mark 71 years ago that the first opening weekend occurred in 1949. Now it’s not been open every year since then. It had a little hiccup along the way in the 1980s and 90s when it was a salvage yard full of cars but then was revived to it’s old glory.

We talked to Co-General Manager Amy Boxx earlier in the week and asked if their family had stayed healthy through this delay in opening, “We are good, ready to open!”

Friday – Saturday – Sunday, showtime is 8:40 PM gates open at 7:00 PM.

Even though businesses have the green light there are still some limitations:

The playground will be closed

Front gate ticket sales will be through the actual ticket booth, you’ll be required to exit your vehicle and purchase your tickets from the attendant in the booth (old school way)

The restrooms and concession stand will be open with limited number of people allowed in each

No new movies are being release until late July so we are going to have to the best we can with our film selection