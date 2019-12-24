Online DNA service helps identify 1987 murder victim as missing Cherryvale woman

KBI is seeking information or tips to the whereabouts of Michelle E. Carnall-Burton from the past

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) with assistance from the DNA Doe Project has identified the remains of a previously unidentified homicide victim.

On September 21, 1987, a county road crew discovered human remains off 290th St., a rural road near Lincolnville, Kan. The investigation revealed the female victim had been murdered.

Typical identification methods were unsuccessful since the remains were badly decomposed.

Fast forward to February 2019 the KBI used modern technology to identify a distant cousin. That person had submitted DNA to an online service. Continued research showed the victim was closely related to the Carnall family from Cherryvale, Kan.

KBI agents were then able to find her parents, Leonard (Bud) and Donna Carnall of Corpus Christi, Texas. And the connection showed they had a missing daughter, Michelle.

The victim now identified as Michelle E. Carnall-Burton. In 1986, she had left family in Cherryvale and had moved to Wichita.

Michelle E. Carnall-Burton

white female22 years old

5′ 7″

140 lbs.

brown hair

hazel eye color

NOTE: small cross tattooed on lower left forearm (pictured)

The KBI is seeking anyone with information dating back to June or July of 1987 related to Carnall-Burton.

Call 1-800-KS-CRIME, or CLICK HERE to submit a tip. (information taken from KBI press release).