One Year Since Family Security System and Joplin Police Saved Them From House Fire; ADT Home Security Brings 911 Dispatcher, Family and Rescuers Together for Reunion

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, there have been at least 12 Missourians killed in home fires since January. In 2020, 65 people died in Missouri house fires.

JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who watch Joplin News First, live! and breaking news you might remember last February a house fire on South Jackson in Joplin where Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and a home security system woke the family to exit the home safely.

The dramatic video from inside the home was shared hundreds of thousands of times.

“Exactly one year after fast-moving flames gutted their home, the Whitlock family is recognizing local First Responders and meeting the ADT security dispatcher, flying in from New York, who helped them. Heart-stopping video shows the fire busting through a window where the Whitlock’s five-year-old daughter was sleeping. Awakened by the smoke alarm, she and four other children safely escaped with assistance from the Joplin Police and Fire Departments.” ADT MEDIA RELEASE

Our live video shows the devastation.

Tuesday morning a special reunion at 511 South Jackson, the location of the fire and rescue, will bring together the Whitlock family along with the ADT Security Dispatcher, Heather Madonia of Rochester, New York, and rescuers of the Joplin Police and Joplin Fire Departments. There will also be a check presentation.

