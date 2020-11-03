One year old dies after being struck in driveway of Jasper County residence

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (Rural Carthage) — Shortly before 4:00 PM Monday, Jasper County 911 began receiving alerts regarding a one-year-old child who had been run over in a driveway at a residence.

Carthage Fire Department and Mercy EMS responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified to investigate.

“Driver of [a Jeep Liberty] started from park in a driveway and ran over the [child] that was under the vehicle,” states MSGT D. L. Kuechler in the initial report released Tuesday morning.

The boy was rushed to Freeman Hospital by Mercy EMS where about an hour later he died.

The incident occurred on Gum Road, private property, about 3 miles west of Carthage at an undisclosed address.

Trooper Kuechler marks the time of death at 4:54 PM. The report also states the driver was tested for alcohol as required by state law.