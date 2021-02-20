One Place to View the Big 3 Stories of the Week, The Big 3 and all the other stories you missed

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

KSN-16 / KODE-12 STUDIOS JOPLIN — Deja Brown anchors our KSN-16 Local News Today program from 5:30 AM to 7:00 AM. And Howie & Bubba command Good Morning Four States for an hour and a half 5:30 AM to 7:00 AM. Both shows invite us Thursday’s to share the biggest stories of the week featured on Joplin News First.

3 SUSPECT FLED MURDER SCENE, NOW IN CUSTODY >>> https://bit.ly/3qa0tR4

2 MOTEL 6 SHOOTING VICTIM DIES, AUTOPSY DELAYED DUE TO WEATHER >>> https://bit.ly/3pnESDu

1 DWI INVESTIGATION AS VEHICLE DRIVES INTO JOPLIN CHURCH OF CHRIST >>> https://bit.ly/3rSvr0q

BONUS — JOPLIN FIRE REQUESTS FOLKS TO FILL OUT COMMUNITY SURVEY SO THEY CAN PLAN FOR FUTURE GROWTH >>> https://bit.ly/2OOxbK4

JUST FOR FUN! SLEDDING AT MERCY PARK!

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS! CLICK BELOW

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLhTqNLHSI0/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CLhFm6bHIIZ/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CLgSE3IH0gW/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CLgHeolnGp8/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CLfv3QuHab5/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CLfJykmHRZc/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CLeoRE8n8sT/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CLeV60gnGlt/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CLdIl0IHRXo/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Joplin News First