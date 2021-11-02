One of the Missing Oklahoma Trio is found; Tulsa Co. Sheriff says victim of homicide

TURLEY, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s office release the identity of a body discovered over the weekend. It’s near where abandoned vehicles have been discovered in the past week.

TSCO stated Tuesday morning, “On October 31, Tulsa Co. Sheriff’s office were alerted to the discovery of human remains in the area of 5900 North Xanthus Ave. The scene was secured and the medical examiner was called.”

Those human remains discovered by hunters in Turley, Oklahoma, now have been identified as Jack Grimes, 76, one of the Missing Oklahoma Trio. His death has been ruled homicide.

MAP WHERE VEHICLES WERE FOUND ABANDONED AND WHERE THE BODY OF JACK GRIMES WAS FOUND, MURDERED.

Grimes was last known to be traveling to Dallas, Texas, to a horse show on Friday, Oct. 22. Last week Grimes missing Ford Taurus car was found abandoned in Mohawk Park.

His companion on that trip is also a missing person, Dwayne Selby. Selby’s mother, Glenda “Cookie” Parton is also missing. She left her Pryor, Okla., home to search last Monday, Oct. 25, in the Turley area for the two men. Her car was found abandoned near Hwy 75 and 56th.

The sheriff says they are searching the area where Grimes body was discovered extensively.

Anyone with information on any of these missing persons cases is asked to call TCSO at 918-596-5600.

Images from Saturday, Oct. 31, Tulsa County Sheriff’s office, 5900 North Xanthus, investigation the discovery of human remains.

This is a Breaking News Story. Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.