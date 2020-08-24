One of Joplin’s busiest roads closed for two weeks, East 7th aka US-66

Large trucks, semi, traffic along US-66 will be diverted to 32nd Street along Maiden Lane (west) and Rangeline (east)

JOPLIN, Mo. — One of Joplin’s busiest streets is closed down for 2 weeks. It’s part of the work to end the flooding at 7th and Illinois area which has been happening for years.

Since 7th Street / US-66 is one of Joplin’s busiest roadways traffic is being diverted in a larger area. IE semi traffic will not be diverted through neighborhoods.

LARGE TRUCK (SEMI) DETOUR

7th EAST to 32nd Street via Maiden Lane

7th WEST to 32nd Street via Rangeline Road

LOCAL TRAFFIC DETOUR

EAST or WEST

4 th Street and 15 th Street

Street and 15 Street NORTH or SOUTH

South St. Louis and South Main Street