One of Joplin’s busiest roads closed for two weeks, East 7th aka US-66

Large trucks, semi, traffic along US-66 will be diverted to 32nd Street along Maiden Lane (west) and Rangeline (east)

JOPLIN, Mo. — One of Joplin’s busiest streets is closed down for 2 weeks. It’s part of the work to end the flooding at 7th and Illinois area which has been happening for years.

Since 7th Street / US-66 is one of Joplin’s busiest roadways traffic is being diverted in a larger area. IE semi traffic will not be diverted through neighborhoods.

LARGE TRUCK (SEMI) DETOUR

  • 7th EAST to 32nd Street via Maiden Lane
  • 7th WEST to 32nd Street via Rangeline Road

LOCAL TRAFFIC DETOUR

  • EAST or WEST
  • 4th Street and 15th Street
  • NORTH or SOUTH
  • South St. Louis and South Main Street

“Drivers are encouraged to observe traffic signage regarding detours and be cautious while traveling. Businesses in these areas will remain open and accessible during normal operation hours during the project. Drivers may want to choose alternative routes due to possible delays.”

City of Joplin

