Wanted man taken into custody after pursuit across Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin News First tipsters began messaging us around 8:00 PM Wednesday evening regarding a police pursuit. A white Toyota Scion was seen fleeing southbound on Rangeline.

Sgt. Dan Haskins of the Joplin Police Department tells us that an investigator had learned the whereabouts of a wanted man. A man wanted on Full US-Extradition warrant.

“It began in the Food 4 Less Parking lot,” he tells us. No one was injured. Including the wanted man. “He surrendered immediately,” after crashing his vehicle. Suspect was traveling eastbound on 13th and went off road where it dead ends at Kenser.

Duquesne Police were not not involved in the pursuit, although it did end in Duquesne. Duquense Police assisted in traffic control.

No name is being released at this time. We will update our story and information right here on our Joplin News First tab on Four States Home Page.