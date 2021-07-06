One dead, one flown to Joplin hospital after motorcycle crash south of Jay, Oklahoma Highway Patrol report

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol release information regarding a fatality motorcycle crash. The surviving occupant was flown to Joplin, Missouri, for treatment. 

Single vehicle crash occurred Sunday, July 4 just before 9:45 p.m. on US-59 near County Road 595, two miles south of Jay, Oklahoma, in Delaware County. 

Jay Fire Department and Jay EMS responded along with OHP. 

2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle, being driven by Ricky Greenfeather, 45, of Vinita, Oklahoma, was pronounced at the scene by Jay EMS. 

Passenger in the single vehicle crash was Amie Rico, 46, of Grove, Oklahoma. She was transported to Freeman Joplin via Air Evac. She has since been released. 

According to OHP Trooper M. Gibe of the Delaware County Detachment of Troop L, “[Harley Davidson] attempted to negotiate a curve, departed the roadway to the right and struck a sign.

Assisting Trooper Gibe was Lieutenant R. Eberle of OHP Troop L. 

